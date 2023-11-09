Influencer grooves to Bhojpuri song inside crowded train, viral video makes internet furious

A new trend of individuals posting dance videos filmed on public transportation has sparked a debate on social media.

A recent trend of individuals posting dance videos filmed on public transportation, including metro trains and railway platforms, has sparked a debate among social media users and raised concerns about safety and appropriateness.

The trend has gained traction, with some videos garnering thousands of views and likes. However, it has also attracted criticism from those who find such behavior disruptive and potentially risky.

One recent video that went viral features Saheli Rudra, an Instagram influencer from Kolkata, dancing to a popular Bhojpuri song inside a crowded train compartment. While some viewers applauded Rudra's confidence and creativity, others expressed discomfort with the performance, particularly given the confined space and the presence of other passengers.

One user expressed their frustration with the trend, writing: "Making reels should be banned in local trains and stations. What is wrong with people these days?"

Another user took a more positive view, writing: "Thanks to Indian railways for providing free entertainment for their passengers."

A third user shared their personal discomfort, writing: "Wow confidence level superb. I feel uncomfortable even while taking a video call inside the train."

A fourth user commented on the audience's reaction, writing: "Nowadays even the audience has stopped caring."

Another user called for an end to the trend, writing: "Stop this trend."