Influencer dies after drinking 7 bottles of vodka during live stream

He drank at least seven bottles of baijiu spirits before being discovered dead 12 hours later, according to Chinese media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

According to CNN, a Chinese social media celebrity passed away less than 12 hours after taking seven bottles of baijiu, also known as "Chinese vodka," while doing a live stream on Douyin.

On May 16, at around 1 in the morning, the 34-year-old influencer known as "Sanqiange" launched a drinking challenge live on the Chinese social media site. According to Shangyou News, the challenge required consuming Baijiu, a Chinese liquor with an average alcohol concentration of between 30% and 60%.

''PK challenges involve one-on-one battles in which influencers compete with each other to win rewards and gifts from viewers, and often involve punishments for the loser – apparently, in this case, drinking Baijiu. I don't know how much he had consumed before I tuned in. But in the latter part of the video, I saw him finish three bottles before starting on a fourth,” his friend, identified only as Mr Zhao, told Shangyou News.

 

"When his family found him, he was already gone, he didn't even get a chance for emergency treatment," Mr Zhao told Shangyou News.

 

He died from excessive drinking, according to Shangyou News, and was cremated that morning.

According to the BBC, drinking is not permitted during live streaming on Douyin, and violators face a range of consequences, including warnings, exclusion from livestream competitions, and display on the app.

The influencer had previously been suspended from the app for drinking, but by creating new accounts, he got around the suspension. Additionally, he had a history of filming himself participating in similar drinking games and publishing the videos on the app.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

