Influencer applies chilli flakes with lip gloss, viral video sparks mixed reaction

screengrab

New Delhi: Do you like to put on makeup? You've probably come across various beauty tips and other skin-care products. Many of these hacks may be useful, while others may leave you perplexed. Now, a clip showing a woman applying chili flakes and lip gloss has sparked mixed reactions online. This clip was shared on Instagram by influencer Jahanvi Singh and it has left many people perplexed.

The video begins with the woman holding a small sachet of red flakes and a micro palette, which she uses to mix a tiny quantity. After that, the influencer applies the tailored product directly to her lips. If the video is any indication, she immediately regretted her decision to try the beauty hack.

When the spicy herb's heat hits her face, she tries to air it out before wiping it away completely. Towards the conclusion, it is also clear that the adverse effect causes her to develop little boils around her lip.

“Viral Chili lip gloss. Never again,” states the video caption. The video went wildly viral online, and people had a lot to say in the comments area. Some simply considered this makeup stunt odd, while others remarked that she is not wasting materials for this reason.

Someone wrote, "Praan jayen pr fashion na jaye." "What is amiss with the people?" said a second. "I'll do everything for views." "Please just avoid doing this," said a third. "But why are they important?" questioned a fourth. A fifth person said, "Please refrain from that love; it isn't great for your lips."