Indore: Video of 'drunk' girls beating another girl on road goes viral

Indore: The viral video shows four girls brutally thrashing another girl with punches and kicks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:51 PM IST

Indore: Video of 'drunk' girls beating another girl on road goes viral
Indore: Video of 'drunk' girls beating a girl on road goes viral (Screengrab from the viral video)

A video of four girls creating a ruckus and beating a girl is going viral on social media. In the video, the four girls can be seen brutally beating a girl. The four girls were allegedly drunk. They also smashed the girl's mobile on the road. The incident reportedly took place at the LIC Tiraha in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday night.

The police have said that no complaint has been received in this case. However, reports suggest that the police have registered a case against the girls after the matter came to their notice.

Watch the viral video here:

The spectators present there made a video of the dispute but didn't intervene to stop the fight. It is seen in the video that three girls are brutally beating a girl with kicks and punches. The unconscious girl lying on the road is not seen in a position to oppose them.

