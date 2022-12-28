Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Indore: Customer finds bones in Veg Biryani, case filed against restaurant owner

Akash Dubey, the complainant, had ordered vegetarian biryani but discovered bones on his plate at the restaurant in the Vijay Nagar neighbourhood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

Indore: Customer finds bones in Veg Biryani, case filed against restaurant owner
Indore: Customer finds bones in Veg Biryani, case filed against restaurant owner

A restaurant owner was booked for allegedly serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian in the Vijay Nagar area in Madhya Pradesh`s Indore on Monday. 

A case has been filed by the Madhya Pradesh police in Indore against a restaurant owner who is accused of feeding a vegetarian non-vegetarian food.

(Also Read: UP cop unable to load, fire rifle during surprise inspection, video goes viral)

The man identified as Akash Dubey had ordered veg biryani but he spotted bones in his food. He then complained about it to the restaurant manager and staff, after which they apologized to him. 

Akash lodged an FIR at Vijay Nagar police station. "Vijay Nagar police has registered an FIR under Section 298 against the restaurant manager Swapnil Gujrati. At present, the matter is being investigated, after which further action will be taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sampat Upadhyay told ANI.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.