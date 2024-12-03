The performance by the two Indonesian brothers received widespread admiration on social media. Viewers found the video to be incredibly cute and endearing.

Every day, many dance reels are shared online, but only a few manage to capture significant attention. In one such viral video that has captivated netizens, two Indonesian brothers showcased their dance moves to a popular track from the movie 'Dhoom 2'.

The video features internet sensations Restu and Singgih from Palembang, Indonesia, as they enjoyed one of the famous Bollywood song 'My Name Is Ali'. While the duo is known for their music videos on social media, this time they ventured into a different style of performance.

The brothers did not entirely shifted their focus from music to dance, but this time, the younger brother showcased some dance moves on camera. In contrast to their usual videos, where both primarily perform musically, the younger sibling was seen grooving in the latest clip.

In the video that gained viral attention on Instagram, the younger brother is seen performic some basic dance moves. He appears to be enjoying the performance of his elder brother, who sings and plays the guitar along to the Bollywood beat.

The performance by the two Indonesian brothers received widespread admiration on social media. Viewers found the video to be incredibly cute and endearing.

Over 20,000 people liked the post, and more than 3 lakh views has seen the video, while, the comments section was filled with praise. Netizens expressed their appreciation for the siblings' impressive performance by leaving 'heart' and 'fire' emojis.

A user said, "Try some other Indian movies songs," while another wrote, "Lovely dance from my little star."