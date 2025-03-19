The couple is reportedly encouraging people from all over the world to suggest traditional Indian names for their daughter through social media.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani native, has given birth to a baby girl with her husband Sachin Meena in India, marking her fifth child. The couple's journey to this moment was nothing short of extraordinary.

The birth of their daughter has brought immense joy to the couple and their loved ones. Supreme Court lawyer A.P. Singh, who considers Seema like a sister, shared that she had a normal delivery. According to the lawyer, the couple is encouraging people from all over the world to suggest traditional Indian names for their daughter through social media. The name with the most votes will be chosen.

The latest addition to their family, an adorable baby girl, has stolen the spotlight, with a heartwarming video of Seema and her newborn going viral online. The couple is being showered with love, blessings, and congratulations from people around the world.



Before the baby's arrival, a traditional ceremony was held in Greater Noida, attended by A.P. Singh and his mother. The event was filled with traditional songs and warmth, leaving Seema emotional as she reflected on her past struggles in Pakistan.

Seema, who had previously expressed her desire to have a child with Sachin, made the courageous decision to leave Pakistan and start a new life in India with her four children. The couple met through the online game PUBG and fell deeply in love, despite the distance between them. Her transition to India was not without its challenges. She travelled to India via Nepal with her children, facing numerous obstacles, including legal issues. However, their love persevered, and they eventually got married.

Seema's life was mistreatment at the hands of her ex-husband, Ghulam Haider. However, her fate took a dramatic turn when she met Sachin, together, they navigated remarkable challenges, including crossing international borders and overcoming legal obstacles, ultimately culminating in a beautiful marriage and now, a precious new addition to their family.