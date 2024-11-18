An Indigo pilot surprised his wife by dedicating a moment to recognise his "special passenger."

An IndiGo pilot has captured the attention of the internet with a heartfelt announcement dedicated to his wife, who was on the same flight.

Vibha Sharma recorded the touching moment in a video that has gone viral, bringing smiles to the faces of social media users.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Vibha wrote, “My husband surprised me with an in-flight announcement, and I think I just fell in love all over again.” The video featured photos of the couple taken prior to the flight, along with footage of the touching announcement.

As Vibha took her seat, her husband, the pilot, spoke to the passengers, dedicating a moment to recognise his "special passenger."

Feeling touched by the gesture, Vibha expressed her feelings in the caption: “That moment when my husband, the pilot, surprised me with the cutest in-flight announcement dedicated just to me. Still blushing!”

Soon after she posted this video on her Instagram account, it quickly went viral. At the point of writing this article, the video has already crossed over 1,85,000 views and has numerous likes and comments. With a user saying, "this is so adorable", another said, she is so lucky to have a husband like him. While others dropped heart emoji in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Vibha Sharma is a content creator known for sharing lifestyle, fashion, and fitness videos on Instagram.