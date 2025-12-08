IndiGo pilot eases passengers on Coimbatore bound flight, makes emotional appeal, ‘I want to go home too,’ netizens say...

In an attempt to ease their mind amid the ongoing IndiGo flight disruption, an IndiGo pilot requested the passengers to cooperate and trust the airline crew as it is working to make the situation normal. Amid the chaos, the airlines has formed a Crisis Management Group to monitor the situation.

An IndiGo pilot’s heartfelt in-flight announcement amid the ongoing chaos has surfaced online. In a video shared by Pradeep Krishnan, the pilot working for the airline, said “I am sorry” to the passengers on his flight, adding that he understood their situation and explained how he wanted to go home too.

How pilot convinced passengers?

“I am sorry! I completely get how tough it is when a flight causes you to miss something important. I promise you, we’re not on strike. As pilots, we’re trying our best, and we want to go home too,” Krishnan wrote.

He further said, “A lot has been happening in the last few days, and my heart goes out to everyone who’s stuck or stranded. I know it’s not easy. Our flight to Coimbatore was delayed too, and I’ve seen all the videos of people getting upset and angry. But I just want to appreciate my passengers flying into Coimbatore. They were so patient and supportive.”

Acknowledging the tough times, he noted that even in the tough times, the team will rebound. “Please be kind to our ground staff. They are trying their best to get you home,” he requested in his Instagram post. Telling about his personal feelings, the pilot said, “I also want to go home,” and continued to explain the situation.

This may be the first time a pilot has addressed passengers in-person on a flight.

How did netizens react?

Pilot Pradeep Krishnan made a long post convincing passengers to keep calm and trust the crew. In their reaction, appreciating the pilot, one social media user said, “Come watch a movie with us when you land, Captain.” Another user commented, “Be kind and gentle! Respect! Real Human!.” “Thanking” the pilot for his efforts, a user said, “Glad you were there on that flight. Thank you for your support.”

To address the ongoing situation, IndiGo officials have formed a Crisis Management Group (CMG) to monitor all matters related to the current situation. The CMG was constituted during the first meeting on December 4 and has been meeting daily to closely monitor all matters related to the current situation.