Viral

IndiGo passengers left waiting as flight gets delayed by 5 hours, the reason will leave you SHOCKED

An IndiGo flight from Pune to Bengaluru got delayed by five hours. Check out the details here.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

IndiGo passengers left waiting as flight gets delayed by 5 hours, the reason will leave you SHOCKED
A grab of the viral video (Photo/X)
An IndiGo flight from Pune to Bengaluru was delayed by five hours after the pilot refused to take off citing duty hour limitations. A viral video, being circulated on social media, captured the passengers' outrage who faced an unexpected delay and gathered up demanding an explanation from the crew members. 

The incident, which occurred on September 24, recently came to limelight. The clip, shared on 'X' by an user named Avishek Goyal, featured the furious passengers standing up and speaking to the crew members, as the latter listened to them patiently. 

 

 

"Indigo flight was delayed for 5 hrs after Pilot refuses to take off due to work hrs ending. Frustration pf Passengers can clearly be seen. But Why blame only the Pilot ?? Blame the company not the crew. Indigo has become a joke", the video was captioned. 

According to a data by FlightRadar24, the flight was scheduled to take off from Pune at 12:45 p.m. Instead, it departed the city at 5:44 p.m. and reached Bengaluru at 6:50 p.m. 

Meanwhile, aviation expert Sanjay Lazar responded to the video and stated that pilot and crew duty time limits are set by regulators worldwide - for the safety of the passengers.

"Do understand that Pilot & Crew duty time limits are set by regulators Worldwide - for the safety of the passengers.It’s not like a factory where workers can clock in & out when needed.The pilots CANT exceed their Duty limits as it invites penalty from the DGCA including implications for their license.Incidentally unauthorised extensions of FDTL will also invalidate your flight insurance as an airline or as a flying passenger.So in the interests of flight safety, the pilot knows what he is doing, please let him be. He didn’t cause the delay!!" he wrote. 

Several netizens have also backed the pilot's decision, while calling out the airline for 'poor management'. 

"Poor management", a user wrote. 

Another user commented, "I would be very skeptical to fly on a plane that the pilot was being forced to fly in the first place."

A third commented, "Good decision by pilot...no point in risking everyone's life by overworking and flying with stress n lack of sleep."

 

 

 

