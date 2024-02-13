IndiGo passenger finds screw in sandwich served on flight, airline’s reply angers netizens; Check viral post

Taking to the social media platform Reddit, he shared that a Spinach and Corn sandwich was served on a flight from Bengaluru to Chennai on February 1.

An IndiGo passenger has claimed that he discovered a screw inside a sandwich that was served on a recent flight. Taking to social media platform Reddit, he shared that a Spinach and Corn sandwich was served on a flight from Bengaluru to Chennai on February 1. However, he did not opened it inside the plane instead he opened the packet later after reaching his destination. Then he was stumped to find a screw in his food.

Thereafter, he contacted the airlines for compensation, however, IndiGo allegedly told him that his complaint was not eligible as he ate the sandwich post-flight. He also sought advice from netizens on how to handle the issue with IndiGo.

He stated, ''While travelling indigo recently on 01/02/24 from BNG to Chennai I got a screw in my sandwich when I urged for an apology from the airline end they came back with a response that wince consumed it post flight it couldn't be found legible!!!! #indigo how should I approach this so Indigo can at least respond.'' He also posted pictures of the half-eaten sandwich, which was wrapped with IndiGo logo.

Several netizens urged him to take legal action against the airline, while some advised him to complain to FSSAI about it.

One user commented, ''If they aren't responding back properly. You can raise a complaint in consumer court on it! It's not a daunting process like normal courts. They might ask you to appear for a hearing to ask about your version and they should be present too. And it will be closed at max in 2 hearings!''

Another stated, ''Not just Consumer court. Can include FSSAI too for the food served if that is applicable. They have a dedicated 24x7 helpline too. ''

While a third added, ''Pls reach out to their CEO and founder and higher management on LinkedIn and share this with them. Start with writing a post on Linkedin about your experience, no apology, and how dangerous can this be for anyone and everyone. Everyone takes LinkedIn seriously. I am sure FB, Instagram won't help you but Linkedin definitely will. If possible, tag the CEO and airlines.''