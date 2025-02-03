The passenger recorded the incident and posted it on social media, where the video quickly went viral. "Chandigarh Airport. 30th Jan, '25. Around 16:00 hrs @indigo.6e Counter. Same Bag. Two counters. Two different weights. 2.3 KGs difference," Daksh captioned the video on Instagram.

A passenger traveling with IndiGo from Chandigarh to Delhi recently encountered an issue at the airport check-in counter regarding luggage weight. The scales at two separate counters provided inconsistent readings for the same bag, raising questions about the reliability of the weighing equipment.

The passenger named Daksh Sethi noted that the bag felt lighter than the weight indicated by the scale. When he raised his concerns with an IndiGo staff member, she recommended that he weigh his bag on a different belt. However, the second scale also displayed a different weight, intensifying his doubts about the accuracy of the scales.

The passenger recorded the incident and posted it on social media, where the video quickly went viral. "Chandigarh Airport. 30th Jan, '25. Around 16:00 hrs @indigo.6e Counter. Same Bag. Two counters. Two different weights. 2.3 KGs difference," Daksh captioned the video on Instagram.

He further added, "Can these machines be easily manipulated? I hope this is a rare case and a technical glitch. I generally felt that my bag wasn't as heavy as it showed, so the lady at the counter asked me to check it on the other belt. And to my surprise, it showed a different number! These little things break our trust in the system. I hope this is taken up very seriously."

This incident has raised significant concerns among travelers, who are now questioning the reliability of airport weighing equipment and its potential impact on baggage handling and fees. One user commented, "This has happened with me and my husband almost 3 times in the last 5 years."

Another user wrote, "Airports have been scamming us clearly!" A third user wrote, "New sacm unlocked."

"I have paid extra for 2 kilos . And I was sooooooo intimidated," said a forth user. While a user also mentioned, that weighing scale needs calibration. "This should be taken care by BHS supplier as well as airport operators,"he added.

A user also appriciated Daksh for not showcasing the name of any airline. The user also praised him for handling the situation with utmost dignity. The user wrote, "You did not capture anybody’s face , you did not blame any Airline. You saw something wrong with the machine and your complain was towards Airport. You handled it very well. That is why education is important. Respect to you."

Meanwile, taking to the comment section, IndiGo responded to the viral video, saying , "

Hi, we appreciate you bringing this to our attention. We'd like to inform you that the weighing machines are calibrated and certified by the airport operator at regular intervals. Be assured, we have shared your feedback with the relevant team. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon. Team IndiGo"