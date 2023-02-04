Search icon
IndiGo passenger booked Patna flight, lands in Udaipur: Timeline of when, how the mix-up happened

An IndiGo passenger from Delhi who was intended to travel to Patna boarded the wrong flight and wound up in Udaipur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

IndiGo passenger booked Patna flight, lands in Udaipur: Timeline of when, how the mix-up happened

An IndiGo passenger who was scheduled to fly the Delhi airport to Patna Jay Prakash Narayan Aiport boarded another flight and arrived in Udaipur, the aviation watchdog DGCA is looking into the situation currently. 

The incident occurred on January 30 when the passenger landed at Udaipur airport. 

The traveller, known as Afsar Hussain, originally had a ticket on IndiGo aircraft 6E-214 bound for Patna from Delhi, but he ultimately boarded the 6E-319 route to Udaipur.

He reportedly took the wrong airport shuttle bus and wound up on the one intended for people taking the aircraft to Udaipur, which led to the mix-up.

The source added that the airline learned about the incident after the traveller informed airport authorities.

IndiGo has been asked to submit a report on the situation to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "We are seeking a report into the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the airline," a DGCA official was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

“We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E-319, Delhi-Udaipur flight. We are engaged with the authorities on this matter,” the airline said. 

The DGCA is investigating why the passenger's boarding pass was not completely scrutinised despite a guideline requiring that they be reviewed twice before final boarding.

