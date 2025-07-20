IndiGo launches services from Hindon Airport from July 20, flights to THESE 8 cities

IndiGo will start flights from Hindon Airport to 8 cities from Sunday, boosting regional connectivity and economic growth.

Jagran Correspondent, Sahibabad: IndiGo, one of India’s leading airlines, is all set to begin its flight services from the Hindon Airport Civil Terminal in Ghaziabad from Sunday. The airline will operate flights to eight major cities, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, and Varanasi.

The first flight from Hindon will take off for Bengaluru at 7:50 am on Sunday. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu will officially inaugurate the service. Local MP Atul Garg, senior officials, and members of the Civil Enclave Hindon Airport Advisory Committee will also attend the event.

Currently, Air India Express already operates flights to several cities from Hindon. However, Ahmedabad and Indore are two new destinations that will be added with the launch of IndiGo’s services. With this, Hindon Airport will be connected to a total of 15 cities.

IndiGo to Run 10 Flights Daily from Hindon

According to officials, IndiGo will run a total of 10 flights from Hindon Airport every day. This includes:

2 flights each to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru

1 flight each to Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, Varanasi, Chennai, and Indore

This means that two flights will take off from Hindon every hour, leading to more than 70 IndiGo departures from the airport every week. Around 70-80% of the seats on these new flights have already been booked, showing strong interest from travellers.

Preparations for the launch have been in full swing. IndiGo representatives and airport officials have been holding regular meetings and inspections. On Friday, IndiGo's Managing Director Umesh Yadav and his team met with Air Force officials to complete all necessary formalities.

Economic Growth Expected to Rise

Officials believe that the increase in flights will boost business and economic activities in the region. Hindon Airport, located in Ghaziabad district, is close to Noida and East Delhi, making it convenient for travellers. The area is also home to many factories, schools, colleges, and housing societies, making it a key economic centre in Uttar Pradesh.

The growing air connectivity is expected to bring more development to the region and make travel easier for both business and leisure passengers.