IndiGo honour Kargil war hero Naik Deep Chand mid-flight: ' We will always be indebted'

In the clip, Naik Deep Chand is seen sitting near the window with fellow passengers looking at him.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

IndiGo honour Kargil war hero Naik Deep Chand mid-flight: ' We will always be indebted'

    A touching moment was witnessed on an IndiGo flight when Kargil war hero Naik Deep Chand was honoured in front of passengers. The emotional tribute was videoed and is now going viral, garnering praise and gratitude from across the country.

    In the clip, Naik Deep Chand is seen sitting near the window with fellow passengers looking at him. Many passengers take out their phones and record the moment. Some are smiling, some are clapping, and the atmosphere inside the plane is filled with respect and admiration.

    Special announcement during the flight

    During the flight, the Captain made an emotional announcement over the intercom: "We have a very special guest with us today. It is my pleasure and honour to introduce him. This is Naik Deep Chand, the hero of the Kargil war, the protector of our country. He lost three of his limbs during Operation Parakram, yet his spirits are high and he continues to inspire all of us. Let us all join hands and thank him for everything he has done for us. Jai Hind and Jai Bharat."

    As soon as these words echoed in the cabin, the passengers immediately began to applaud, some even standing up in appreciation. The applause continued for several moments, filling the atmosphere with pride.

    The war veteran, deeply moved by this gesture, expressed his gratitude by joining his hands, smiling warmly at everyone around him. He nodded in gratitude, acknowledging the love and respect of the passengers.

    Throughout the video, passengers can be seen smiling, some recording the incident while some are simply enjoying the moment. It was not just a salute to one individual, but a collective tribute to the bravery of the soldiers who risked their lives for the country.

    Have a look here: 

     

     

    Viral reaction on social media

    The video, posted by several social media handles, including Times Now, quickly became popular. Their caption read: "On an IndiGo flight, Kargil war hero Naik Deep Chand was felicitated mid-air - not just as a soldier, but as a symbol of our country's courage. It was not just a moment of respect... it was a symbol of gratitude towards India."

    In just a few hours, the clip garnered over 3,600 likes and hundreds of comments.

    One user wrote, "We will always salute our real heroes.''

    Another added, "The nation salutes you, Sir, and we will always be indebted to you and all the warriors who protect us. Jai Hind."

    Also read: Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on India’s longest bridge in Assam

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
