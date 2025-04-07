As the plane was landing, Priyanka said that she noticed the gold chain, which weighed about 20 grams and was being worn by her daughter, was missing.

A woman named Priyanka Mukherjee has alleged that a gold chain was stolen from her five-year-old child by an IndiGo flight attendant. The police have filed a case against Aditi Ashwini Sharma, the IndiGo cabin crew member, based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

Priyanka Mukherjee was traveling on an IndiGo flight 6E 661 on April 1st, from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru, with a connecting flight to Kolkata. During the flight, her two daughters, aged five and two, began to fight.

The flight attendant offered to help and asked Priyanka Mukherjee to give the older daughter to her to calm her down, while the mother attended to the younger child.

As the plane was landing, the flight attendant returned the child to Priyanka Mukherjee. While talking to Times of India, Priyanka said that she noticed the gold chain, which weighed about 20 grams and was being worn by her daughter, was missing. She questioned Aditi about the chain, but Aditi denied taking it. Following this, Priyanka Mukherjee reported the incident to the Central Industrial Security Force, IndiGo, and the airport authorities.

She continued, “From the time we landed in Bengaluru till the afternoon, I didn’t get a proper response from anyone. The airport authorities informed me that since the incident happened on the flight, I had to deal with the airline and police. I tried filing a complaint. When police spoke to the airline, they didn’t get Aditi to speak to them. Their office informed police Aditi was denying the allegation. They also claimed that there is no CCTV footage to confirm the incident."

What did IndiGo said on this incident?

IndiGo said, “We are aware of a recent incident involving a staff member on flight 6E 661 from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru, regarding a concern raised by our customer. We take such matters extremely seriously and are providing full support and cooperation to the relevant authorities in carrying out the investigations."

However, no arrests have been made yet as authorites are carefully investigating the matter.