IndiGo charges 'cute fee' from passengers, clarifies after pic goes viral

File Photo

Recently, several passengers were left confused after they notice that IndiGo had levied them a 'cute charge' on their airline tickets.

Twitter user Shantanu shared the price breakup of his ticket fare to bring the internet's attention to a certain component in his ticket which was called the "cute fee".

His tweet triggered an array of reactions. While some tried to explain what this component was all about, others played along.

Shantanu shared the price summary and wittingly wrote, “I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought @IndiGo6E would start charging me for it.’ The picture highlights the ‘price summary’ section which include the usual Airfare charges, seat fees, security and convenience, along with a Rs 100 ‘cute charge’.

See the tweet here:

I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ would start charging me for it. pic.twitter.com/L7p9I3VfKX — Shantanu (@shantanub) July 10, 2022

Another user also shared a similar experience and wrote, “Only because of these new charges in Indigo, I don’t book flights… It would be 20K for me…. More expensive than the flight fare itself.”

Only because of these new charges in Indigo, I don't book flights... It would be 20K for me.... More expensive than the flight fare itself. pic.twitter.com/RlV3IFiApc — Simran Waliya (@simran_waliya) July 10, 2022

See the reactions:

Hey airline, what are these charges, are you trying to act smart with me



Nopes, not smart, just cute — K vos S (@khalooo) July 10, 2022

Oh My God! Tab toh Airplane ki oxygen use karne ka bhi charge le lete. — Umesh Gapbas (@UmeshGawas) July 10, 2022

No worries i can pay 100₹ if someone's referring me cute pain of singles. Btw why i would be charged for airport security , yes I mean tick tick sound's coming from my bag, but that's clock — MAK (@Mayankc34631496) July 11, 2022

What is CUTE fee?

The full-form of Cute here is “Common User Terminal Equipment”. It is an amount charged by the Airport Authority of India for using metal detecting machines, escalators and other equipment at the airport.

Responding to one of the tweets, IndiGo clarified, “Please know that the CUTE charges are levied at select airports for the usage of Common User Terminal Equipment (CUTE) services…We’d love to serve you on board!”