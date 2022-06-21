Parent tweets about Indigo staff denying food to six year old child, airline apologises

Parents with a six-year-old child shared their disappointing experience of flying with Indigo airline.

Parents who travelled on an Indigo flight recently with a six-year-old took to Twitter to share an incident the cabin crew refused to offer any food to their kid in spite of being asked multiple times.

As per the parents, the crew members of the flight kept fixating on serving the corporate clients first and did not serve any food to their hungry child.

The father of the child with the Twitter handles Dr. OBGYN wrote in his tweet, "The great @IndiGo6E experience: My 6yo kid was #hungry. Requested cabin crew to give her any food available, willing to pay for it. On repeated requests also they #refused saying they will serve corporate clients first. She kept crying the whole flight but they didn’t serve."

The great @IndiGo6E experience :



My 6yo kid was hungry. Requested cabin crew to give her any food available, willing to pay for it. On repeated requests also they refused saying they will serve corporate clients first. She kept crying whole flight but they didn’t serve — Dr. OBGYN (@drnngujarathi) June 19, 2022

This tweet has over three thousand retweets as of now. Twitteraties are bashing the organisation, calling the crew's behaviour 'insensitive'.

The airline also responded to the complaint and commented, "Sir, we understand what you must have gone through. Hope she is fine now. We'll certainly look into it and will connect with you tomorrow during working hours at your registered number."

Read: Viral Video: Drunk woman kicks police officer and grabs his collar, netizens outraged by her act