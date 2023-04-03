IndiGo air hostesses dance with little girl on Why This Kolaveri Di, watch viral video

File Photo

We have often seen videos of air hostesses dancing in the flight aisle going viral on the internet. But, today we have a video of a little girl adorably dancing with three air hostesses in the flight. A young girl can be seen dancing and vibing with the air hostess on a viral and trending song starring Dhanush 'Why This Kolaveri Di'. The video was shared on Instagram by the second runner-up of DID little master Aadhyayasree Upadhyay.

READ | SBI Server Down: Internet banking, UPI services of State Bank of India not working, claim customers

In the video, Aadhyayasree could be seen cutely dancing to the song, and the IndiGo air hostesses joined her. One of the air hostesses could also be seen kissing Aadhyayasree on her cheek and posing with her. The viral dance video has received immense love from netizens.

Aadhyayasree captioned the video saying, "With my Sisters at Mumbai".

Watch the viral video here

One of the air hostesses in the video also commented on the post and wrote, "You’re the sweetest kid I’ve ever met. God bless you Aadhyayasree. Thank you for brightening up our day. Hope to you see you again." Choreographer Remo Dsouza also dropped heart emojis on the video.

READ | Signal-free commute in North-Central Delhi via new elevated corridor, all you need to know Rs 3000 crore project

Netizens also dropped some comments of appreciation on the video. One of the users wrote, "Sweetest kid on board," while another commented, "Wow wow wow my adhyashree lovely lovely dance superb Happistttttttt enjoy the Mumbai."

Adhyashree's viral dance video with air hostesses has received over 6 lakh views, 57,000 likes, and 170 comments so far.