India's 'smartest' thief, stole over 1000 cars, became judge using fake documents, released 2000 criminals

This man acted as a judge using fake documents and freed over 2000 criminals. Know his story here.

The human mind works in mysterious ways and how we make decisions in life, what triggers us is very difficult to understand. In our society, we are taught to grow up as good human beings, to help others, and to look out for people. We are directed towards education so that we become wise. But is it necessary that education gives us wisdom? If so, then how it is that most of the biggest criminals are often the most learned people?

Dhani Ram Mittal, a popular criminal of India who is known as the Indian Charles Sobhraj is an example of how even the most learned man made the wrong choices. Just like his namesake, Dhani Ram Mittal is believed to be a highly qualified man. A law graduate, a handwriting specialist, and a graphologist decided to earn his living by stealing at the age of 25.

This man holds a record for being most arrested. Mittal is believed to have stolen over 1000 cars. His signature was that he would only steal cars in broad daylight. He used to work function in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and nearby areas.

Once, Dhani Ram prepared some false documents and sent the additional session Judge of the Jhajjar court on a two-month holiday. After that Mittal, himself sat on the chair and freed over 2000 criminals. Before the authorities understood what was happening, Mittal had already fled.

Later, the freed criminals were again hunted and put behind bars. He pulled many such tricks and has been in and out of jail almost all his life. However, Dhani Ram Mittal's current whereabouts remain a mystery.