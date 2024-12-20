Viral video shows passengers standing mid-flight to gossip and eat, sparking criticism for lack of etiquette and civic sense.

It’s not unusual to see passengers eagerly standing up as soon as a plane lands, even when the seatbelt sign is still on. However, a recent incident captured on an Instagram video shows passengers behaving similarly while the plane was still mid-air. The video, shared by user Ankit Kumar, highlights passengers standing, gossiping, and even eating on a flight to Thailand, ignoring repeated requests from the cabin crew to remain seated.

In the video, Ankit expresses his frustration with the unruly behavior. He pans the camera around to show groups of passengers standing in the aisles, talking, and even eating. He criticizes their lack of discipline, stating, “Indians love to insult themselves,” as he captures the chaotic scene. Despite several announcements and requests by the flight attendants, the passengers refused to comply, creating a disruptive environment on the plane.

Social Media Reacts Strongly

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism online. Social media users expressed their anger and disappointment over the lack of civic sense displayed by the passengers.

One user wrote, “Indians need to learn civic sense first, then go among normal people. I’m an Indian too, but I know what’s appropriate behavior. Some people don’t.” Another commented, “People have no etiquette,” while a third added, “When someone says Indians lack decency, people get offended, but this behavior proves it.”

Several users shared similar experiences. One person, who worked on a cruise ship, mentioned how their colleagues often complained about Indian guests' behavior. Another user remarked, “We should never defend such people who bring shame to our country.”

Unrelated Incident Highlights Similar Issues

In a separate incident, tourists in Nainital were seen littering and throwing empty packets of tissues and cake on the road. When locals requested them to use a dustbin, the tourists berated them instead of cleaning up.

These incidents have sparked debates about the need for better awareness and etiquette among travelers, both at home and abroad.