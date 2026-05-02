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Indians have Zero Civic Sense? Viral video shows charging points filled with litter in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, netizens react, 'they need lathis'

Indians have 'zero civic sense' debate reignited after a video went viral on social media, which shows tourists converting phone charging stations into dustbins in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. Internet says, 'they need lathis on bum'

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 02, 2026, 02:35 PM IST

Indians have Zero Civic Sense? Viral video shows charging points filled with litter in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, netizens react, 'they need lathis'
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Indians have 'zero civic sense' debate reignited after a video went viral on social media, which shows tourists converting phone charging stations into dustbins in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. Manali is one of the most touristic city in Himachal Pradesh, which receives massive footfalls during peak season. For the tourist convenience, government recently installed a public phone charging station. However, it took few days when these stations were not used for charging phones, but to litter garbage. 

What was in the video?

The video was posted user on X, who goes by username @iNikhilsaini, where he wrote, "Himachal govt installs a charging point in Manali for tourists to charge phones and gadgets, and within hours people turn it into a dustbin. No Swachh Bharat or any scheme can fix this nation, only an iron fist policy can bring change."

The video garnered massive attention on X, with users highlighting the need of civic sense in Indians and new No Tolerance policy to avoid these situations.

One user wrote, "Kisi ne ek bottle rakhi hogi,  Uske dekhke dusre ne rakhdi, Fir kisi ne disposal cup rakhdia hoga. Ye chain reaction trigger hui or logo ko laga, accha FREE WILL bhi to kuch hota hai, charging spot pe kachra fekna koi gunah thodi h (Someone must have placed a bottle, seeing it, another placed another, then someone placed a disposal cup. This triggered a chain reaction, and people realized, well, free will is also something, is it a crime to throw garbage at a charging spot?)

Another user wrote, "This is where civic sense is absolutely needed. It is not someone else's responsibility to keep your surroundings clean. This needs to be lodged into the coming generations' brains at home, school, etc."

Third user commented, "Sometimes I really feel we need a STRICT NO TOLERANCE policy !! Else the people in our country cannot be disciplined. THEY NEED SOLID LATHIS ON THE BUM that too in public so that others learn from it !"

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