An Indian content creator has been detained in Turkey. YouTuber Malik SD Khan, popularly known as 'Malik Swashbuckler', has been taken into custody after massive outrage over making derogatory remarks targeting women. Malik SD Khan had posted a video on his channel in which he was seen making indecent remarks about Turkish women. After this, Malik came under the target of critics. Turkish police arrested Malik amid growing protests.

Although Malik has closed his YouTube and Instagram accounts amid the controversy, some clippings are still going viral on social media, where the YouTuber can be seen using objectionable language in Hindi. Locals believe that Malik must have felt that he would not be able to understand Hindi. That is why he was making obscene remarks against women.

It is alleged that Malik also called the woman an 'item' in another video. In another video, he was asking the audience if they should sexually abuse their Turkish guide at night. At the same time, in another video, Malik was seen entering a Turkish store and asking why they did not have the Indian flag; he also used abusive language against the shopkeeper.

Some Turkish social media users understood what Malik was saying in the video. After this, they reported the incident to the police. According to a report by Turkiye Today, after the complaints, the Turkish police have detained Malik Swashbuckler. However, Turkish authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the YouTuber's arrest or the details of the investigation.

This matter has come to light at a time when India-Turkey relations have deteriorated due to Pakistan's support after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. These videos were shared online after many Indian tourists boycotted Turkey after the India-Pakistan tension.

