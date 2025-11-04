FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians are...'; Watch viral video

An Indian woman in France hilariously proves the adage 'You can take an Indian out of India, but not India out of an Indian.' In a viral video, she uses her 'Indian hack' to wash and dry clothes outside, despite her husband's warning that it’s not allowed in France. The video has over 115,000 views.

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

They say, 'You can take an Indian out of India, but you can never take India out of an Indian.' This adage was hilariously proven true by one Indian woman who, in a moment of sheer resourcefulness, took the traditional Indian way of drying clothes to France,  much to the amusement of her husband and internet users alike.

In a video shared on Instagram, the woman is seen hanging freshly washed clothes on a terrace in Lyon, France, where the couple was staying. What starts as an everyday household chore takes an unexpected twist when it is revealed that this seemingly normal act of drying clothes is actually frowned upon in the country.

The video opens with the woman hanging clothes on a rope stretched across their terrace while her husband films her. Amused, he asks, “What are you doing?” She smiles and replies in a typical Indian way, “Kapde sukha rahi hun” — translating to, 'I’m drying the clothes.'

As she goes about her task, her husband, half-amused and half-annoyed, asks again, 'Who told you to dry clothes here?' Despite his warning, the woman continues with her task. In a moment of pure Indian ingenuity, she proudly tells him, 'Maine apna India wala jugaad laga liya,' which translates to, 'I used my Indian hack.'

The Logic Behind Her Indian Hack

The woman goes on to explain that doing laundry in France is quite expensive. 'It costs somewhere between Rs 300 and 400 for one load of laundry. So, I thought, why waste money when I can wash the clothes myself?' She adds that she washed them by hand and decided to dry them the traditional Indian way, outside under the sun.

For her, this was the perfect example of 'jugaad,' the Indian term for finding creative and cost-effective solutions to everyday problems. But her husband wasn’t exactly on the same page. He gently scolded her, reminding her that drying clothes outside isn’t 'allowed' in France.

Humorous Exchange Between Husband and Wife

The exchange continues as the woman, with a playful grin, tells her husband that if anyone complains about them drying clothes outside, they won’t argue. Instead, they’ll just nod and smile, pretending not to understand the complaints, since, after all, the locals will be speaking French, a language they don’t fully comprehend.

Written at the top of the video was the caption, 'France me bahar kapde sukhane par pati ne data' ('In France, my husband scolded me for hanging clothes outside'). The playful caption was followed by the husband’s own humorous remark in the post, warning other men, 'Wife Ko Videsh Lane Se Pehle Sau Baar Soch Lena…' which loosely translates to, 'Think a hundred times before bringing your wife abroad.'

A Viral Moment

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 1,15,000 views and sparking a wave of laughter online. Many users were quick to relate, commenting, 'Indians are always jugadu,' while others expressed their amusement at the couple’s quirky cultural clash.

While the couple has limited comments on the post, the clip continues to entertain viewers with its playful tone and relatable humour. For many, it serves as a reminder of the unique ways in which Indian culture and innovation travel with people, even to distant lands like France.

In a lighthearted way, the video captures the essence of how, no matter where you go, a little bit of India always stays with you, sometimes in the most unexpected and funny ways.

