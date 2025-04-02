A video has gone viral of a woman seen travelling three countries in just three seconds. Netizens have been stunned and shocked at such a feat by the woman. The video is posted by Samrangy Sadhu Jhilik.

A video has gone viral of a woman seen travelling three countries in just three seconds. Netizens have been stunned and shocked at such a feat by the woman. The video is posted by Samrangy Sadhu Jhilik.

Crossing three countries in 3 seconds

The video was captioned “Famous three-country point near the Aachen,” which shows the woman standing at a unique spot where the borders of three countries, namely Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium meet. The short clip shows her jumping quickly in the demarcated areas of the three countries instantly changing borders in three seconds. The place is near Aachen, a unique place in the world where three countries meet at a spot, which lets visitors change countries in seconds.

Even though the place contains border of three countries there is no sign of military or border security. The area specifies the presence of three countries without any restrictions. This lets visitors hop on to all three countries in seconds.

Social media reactions

Netizens have expressed concerns whether it is legal to do so. However, with the Schengen visa, travellers can freely visit 27 European nations, including these countries. Many users who expressed shock were left bewildered. One user wrote, “This is what happens when geography meets speed! Can’t believe she just did that." Another wrote, “Can you imagine being in three countries at once? So cool!,” “This is the epitome of efficiency!," expressed one user.