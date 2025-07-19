Indian woman rejected her married boss; now, her job has become nightmare

The techie, who works remotely for a small company with just 10 employees, said the manager confessed his feelings to her during a video call earlier this year.

An Indian tech professional has alleged that her European manager started targeting her at work after she rejected his romantic interest. In a post on Reddit, which has now gone viral, the woman claimed that the married boss started delaying her pay and micromanaging her, "ruining" her professional life.

"Boss sensed my feelings, I didn't respond - now my work life is a mess," she wrote.

The techie, who works remotely for a small company with just 10 employees, said the manager confessed his feelings to her during a video call earlier this year. When the manager didn't reciprocate his feelings, he allegedly started "throwing tantrums" and behaving unprofessionally.

"When I talk to other male colleagues, he also seems jealous or uncomfortable, although he pretends he doesn't care. When I'm offline, he suddenly asks me if I'm okay or if I need anything. There's a weird emotional upheaval, and to be honest, it's very tiring," she added.

According to her, things got worse when he started delaying her salary, assigning her tasks outside of her job, and even publicly accusing her of not following the rules. "It seems like he's using work to express his pain or resentment," she added. She added that despite the toxic work environment, she is currently unable to change jobs because her current role allows her to spend more time with her family.

The post has received strong reactions online. "This is exactly like the scenarios shown in POSH training," a user pointed out. Another commented, "Your best bet is to prepare to quit. Since he is your boss, POSH will not be taken seriously as HR works for companies, not employees. Start preparing and change if you can."

