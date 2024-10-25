A woman recently shared a post seeking suggestions from Redditors, especially those in Germany. She asked if her name would cause issues while visiting the country.

People can interact with others with similar interests, ask for guidance, and share their experiences on Reddit, a large online community. Recently, a woman posted asking Redditors, particularly those in Germany, for recommendations. She enquired as to whether her name would pose problems when she travelled to the nation.

Swastika asks in a post, “Would someone named Swastika have a problem in Germany? (Not a joke I promise)”. In her post Swastika said the significance of the symbol in Hinduism, adding, “Now, I have a conference to attend in dresden, but I am really scared people taking me for a fascist or a nazi. I don't even know if I’ll get a visa. It’s impossible to change my name as it's very cumbersome to change all the documents.”

For those who are unfamiliar, the Swastika is a highly regarded symbol in Hinduism that is connected to wealth, luck, and fresh starts.