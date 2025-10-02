Indian woman leaves US after struggling to find job, says 'left American Dream...' in viral video; Internet divided on privileged struggle, WATCH

The 'American dream' of an Indian living in US was shattered, after she was laid off and had to ultimately leave the United States. This is the story of Ananya Joshi, a content creator, who shared her journey from being laid off to job search to bidding goodbye to the US, in now viral video.

The 'American dream' of an Indian living in US was shattered, after she was laid off and had to ultimately leave the United States. This is the story of Ananya Joshi, a content creator, who shared her journey from being laid off to job search to bidding goodbye to the United States as she was not able to secure a suitable role. In a now viral video, Ananya exposed the reality of job market in America, informing her followers how difficult it has now become to secure a suitable role.

Ananya Joshi posted an emotional video on her Instagram, where she announced that she has taken the hardest step to accept her reality. 'I did it guys! Left the USA, and the ‘American Dream’ with it,” the caption in the video reads. In the video, 'teary-eyed' Ananya shared that USA was her first home as a financially independent adult, and even after leaving she showed love for the country saying 'AMERICA, I LOVE YOU.'

In her caption, she wrote, “By far the hardest step in this journey. Even though I seemed to have accepted my reality, nothing could have prepared me for this day. America was my first home as a financially independent adult and that will always be a special thing to me. Though short lived, I really appreciate the life you gave me. AMERICA, I LOVE YOU,” her caption read.

Ananya Joshi has pursued a master’s degree in Biotechnology from Northwestern University. She had been working at a biotech start-up under the F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which allows international students to work in their field of study for up to 12 months. After being laid off, she began applying for new roles but could not find a suitable position. Ananya has now relocated to Dubai for a new beginning.

Ananya was aid off from her first job in May. On her LinkedIn, she shared, “I’ve been laid off from my previous role as part of a company-wide downsizing. I’m now looking for my next opportunity… There’s some urgency to this as my STEM OPT clock is ticking, and I need to secure a role within the next month to remain in the US."

She posted a video on her Instagram, sharing her layoff experience. In frustrated voice, she said that she gave at least 2 years of her life to the company she was working for, yet she was laid off. She also warned Indians to do not accept Indian 'over-work' culture in the USA, or will get exploited here.

Internet reacts

While she was explaining her life struggles, Internet can't help but point out, that Ananya Joshi travelled in a Business class in Emirates to move out of US. One user said, Oh to cry in an Emirates business class flight to go from America to Dubai. Living the dream I see. Hope my kids will be as privileged as you are today.' Other said, 'eft the American dream to pursue Dubai dream and weeping in a first class, such a tough life.'

However, some were supportive of her. One wrote, 'Watching your video had me in tears, because it reminded me the time last year I left states, the ache, the tears. I can understand how tough it must be for you and it is. I wish you the best and as I always believe may you to achieve that dream again (trust me and the ppl who follow you - they know you will). PS: Picture abhi baki hai mere dost.' Other says, 'Leaving US was one of the toughest journeys. All the best with everything, girl.'