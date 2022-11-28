Indian woman dances with her Korean mother-in-law on Telugu song ‘Ra Ra Reddy I Am Ready’ in viral video

Screen Grab

The barriers that separate people—such as language, religion, ethnicity, or gender—are easily overcome via music. A single musical note has the power to convey a whole range of emotions, from joy to grief. It is fascinating to see two cultures come together. An Indian lady and her Korean mother-in-law performed a dance to a popular Telugu song.

Dasom Her and Jungyi Lee dance to the hit song "Ra Ra Reddy I Am Ready" in an Instagram video posted by both ladies. This song, performed by Lipsika and Aditya Iyengar, was released this year for the film ‘Macherla Niyojakavargam’.

The ladies are seen dancing enthusiastically to the popular song. They are both donning hanboks, the Korean word for traditional clothing. She refers to her mother-in-law as "Super Mom" in the video's transcript.

Her included the following caption with the video: "No matter how dark this world gets, we will conquer it with love. Love always wins! Love always! This song, this dance, this moment with my mother, everything keeps me going! My love to you! I hope you also keep going! We are here for one another!"

Many people has commented on the video, One user commented, “Filled with happiness watching both of you dance.” Another commented, “Looks like you two really enjoying the dance so much. I loved it. Lots of love to mom and u.” Another commented, “I'm indian but after kdrama and kpop i wanna be a korean.."