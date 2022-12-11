Woman cop recreates Pakistani girl Ayesha’s viral dance performance, internet is super impressed

Screengrab

New Delhi: The remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' has become a rage since a video of a Pakistani girl name Ayesha dancing to it at a wedding went viral. The viral dance performance has created a buzz across social media platforms and Instagram is now flooded with videos of people attempting to recreate it. Among the sea of such videos, a video of an Indian cop recreating the viral dance steps has grabbed the attention of the internet and you should not miss it. The cop in the clip is identified as Eksha Kerung and the short segment is shared on her official Instagram account.

In the viral clip, one can see Eksha grooving to the catchy beats of Lata Mangeshkar’s hit track Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. Her killer energy drew millions of people's attention and a deafening round of applause from the internet. Ayesha now has a competitor, and we're sure you'll find yourself watching Eksha's dance on repeat.

The clip was posted four days ago on Instagram and has since garnered over 7.3m million views. Netizens were incredibly impressed by Eksha's performance and showered her with praises in the comments section. “Aisey nahi jaaunga madam, hathkadi laga k le jaao mujhein aap ” reacted an individual. “Khakhi outfit looks muchhh more savge than green lehnga ” commented another. "Cutness overloaded ” posted a third. “Pakistan you have ayesha, we have this police wali didi” wrote a fourth.

And, in case you need a refresher, here's the video that started it all.