VIRAL

Indian woman captures Dubai’s festive glow as city gears up for Diwali

Pancholi shared the clip on her official Instagram account, showing several of Dubai's apartment buildings adorned with colourful lights.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 04:40 PM IST

Indian woman captures Dubai’s festive glow as city gears up for Diwali
Diwali is just around the corner, and the festive spirit is shining not only in India but also in the heart of Dubai. Nikita Pancholi, an Indian woman living in the city, recently captured the grand preparations in a video that has now gone viral.

Pancholi shared the clip on her official Instagram account, showing several of Dubai's apartment buildings adorned with colourful lights. The video, filmed from her car, beautifully captures the festive spirit that pervades the city. A text overlay on the video reads, "Dubai is all set for Diwali," perfectly conveying the atmosphere.

Watch the video here: 

 

 

Social media reactions:

The video, shared with the caption, "It's that time of year again. Dubai doesn't just celebrate, it dazzles," has already been viewed over 165,000 times. Viewers have responded with warm and joyful reactions, praising the city's dazzling display and festive atmosphere.

One user commented, "Beautiful. Greetings from Dubai," while another wrote, "I'm from Pakistan, but I wish this Diwali was celebrated in Dubai, I'm in Abu Dhabi." A third user wrote, "Enjoy your celebrations in the Dubai atmosphere," and another added, "This is absolutely stunning."

One person commented, "Oh my God, how beautiful Dubai looks during Diwali," while another wrote, "I love this view, it's so beautiful." Another user commented, "It feels like a piece of India away from home," and yet another said, "Dubai truly knows how to embrace every culture."

The light display has become a symbol of how the festival of Diwali transcends borders, uniting different communities in a spirit of joy and unity.

Also read: Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vikas Kohli? His brother’s reaction raises eyebrows

 

