Indian traveller applauds KL airport employee for helping her reach her flight just in time

An Indian traveller's social media post has garnered widespread attention after she described how a staff member at Kuala Lumpur International Airport went above and beyond to ensure she didn't miss a very busy connecting flight.

A woman named Anushka told X, "The connecting flight was delayed. I landed at 9:15, and the next flight leaves at 9:45. I thought I'd missed it, but an airport employee came to pick me up from my first flight, helped me through immigration, and quickly escorted me to the boarding gate. Nobody does that, man."

She further explained that the same staff member also transferred her luggage at the last minute. She added, "They also transferred my luggage at the last minute because I requested it so much. Irene from KL Airport, I love you, thank you."

Her post highlighting the staff member's timely assistance quickly began circulating on platforms.

Netizens response:

The incident received numerous responses, with many expressing appreciation and sharing similar stories. One user commented, "It's good to be grateful," while another explained, "They do that. It happens in domestic relationships too." A third user responded, "Oh wow... that's so nice to hear," and many readers welcomed this positive experience.

Others shared their travel experiences. One user wrote, "A similar experience happened to me at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The staff were very helpful and made sure we got on the second leg." Another user recalled a similar moment of prompt assistance, saying, "A similar experience happened to me on a connecting flight at Delhi Airport. The staff helped me get to the boarding gate through secret doors." Another concluded that such assistance is often possible when the airline is the same, summarising, "I think they do that when it's the same airline."

