VIRAL: Indian TikToker orders pizza by impersonating Shakira, singer responds

Indian TikTok star Shuba couldn't believe her stars when pop icon Shakira reposted a video of the former ordering a pizza as Shakira.

Shuba is a musician who created a fun video on TikTok where she orders a pizza as if she were Shakira and hit each note from the singer's extremely popular track 'Whenever, Wherever..' She calls herself 'TikTokBrownChick'.

The video reached the Columbian singer herself via social media and she responded in the cutest way possible. Shakira wrote, "@shakira##duet with @tiktokbrownchick Hello Shuba, can I take your order please?"

No doubt Shuba was overwhelmed by her idol's gesture hopes for collaboration in the future.