Work culture around the world is very different from the work culture back home in India. No work-life balance has become a norm as many corporate employees work overtime in India. Many times jokingly they are termed as 'corporate mazdoor' working tirelessly for 'peanuts' like salaries. However, in Europe, things are very different. Employees in Europe get benefits like fixed working hours, ample breaks, no overtime and long vacations. This helps them to balance their work and personal life. A video is going viral on Instagram showcasing the benefits of working in Europe, catching the attention of Indians.

A software Engineer based in Sweden posted a video on his Instagram page, where he shared the information about the work culture in Sweden. Moreover, he listed out a variety of incentives provided in Sweden to the corporate employees. This video was a 'cultural' shock for many Indians.

What's in the video?

Ashutosh Samal, a software engineer and a travel creator listed out the following incentives of working in Sweden.

1. 30 days of paid vacation time per year for full time workers.

2. Half-days before public holidays.

3. welcome package for new hires- Laptop and latest iPhone.

4. Membership allowances ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000- Gym, Massages, Yoga, etc.

5. Setup allowances ranging from Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000-for remote work.

6. Lunch allowance- Rs 10,000

7. Leaves: 480 days parental leaves.

8. Right to vacations at any time.

9. Flexible working hours in summer and one hour break.

10. Lastly, the union offer financial support to people who lose their jobs.

Internet Reacts

The video has garnered lakhs of views with a full packed comment section. The comments were mostly from the Indian audience, who could not believe what they were hearing, considering the work culture in India which is labelled as 'toxic'. Netizens lashed out their frustration. One said, "Konse company me ho, andar se dukhi kar diya ye dikha ke because it's vice versa in India." Another said, "Leave lena hakh hai but yaha manager ko inform karna nahi pahele use manana padta hai." One user said, "Lucky enough.. in India we know what we get lol."