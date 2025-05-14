In a shocking incident, an employee shared on Reddit that why he rejected the opportunity of a remote work and opted for a work from office model. The IT job employee revealed the reason behind such a decision.

Work from home has always been a bigger preference for most of the officegoers who wants to work in the comfort of their homes and find it difficult to travel and who feel more stressful in the office environment. Since coronavirus pandemic, work from home has become a new normal with most companies still continuing to allow workers to work remotely. However, not everyone still loves work from home culture and feels working in office to be more comfortable and productive.

Man opts work from office over remote job

However, in a shocking incident, an employee shared on Reddit that why he rejected the opportunity of a remote work and opted for a work from office model. He wrote that he noticed that after working for two years from home, he turned into an introvert, could not socialise much and so when he got the chance to work from office he opted for it. He had to make a job switch to change his working schedule. In his new job he had both the options of working from home and from office and he chose the latter. However, after job switch his salary remained the same in working from office which he chose over remote job just to give himself a break from his usual monotonous way of working from home. He also shared that everyone around him used to think that 'he was crazy'.

"So I just made a career decision that has my friends looking at me like I'm crazy, and I wanna know what you guys think. These are the 2 options that I could choose from: Option A: Fully remote tech position. Decent salary, unlimited PTO (we all know what that really means lol), flexible hours, work from literally anywhere. Option B: Required in-office 4 days/week. Similar salary, standard benefits, structured 9-5 schedule, and a 35-minute commute each way," he wrote on Reddit.

Techie shares why he left work from home job

The IT job employee revealed the reason behind such a decision. "I chose Option B, and people around me think I'm crazy. Here's my reasoning, though - I've been working from home for over 2 years now and slowly turned an introvert. My apartment became this work/life prison where I never fully felt "off" because my desk was just always there At the office, I actually weirdly like the separation. When I leave, work stays there. Plus, the team vibes seem genuinely cool and my brain needs that social interaction," he wrote.

He concluded his story by asking people their opinion about his decision. "The financial math makes some people question me like yes, I'm spending a bit more on gas and lunch occasionally. I'm not in a bad financial state whatsoever because the job itself pays well (both options had the same wage) so I went with the option that suited me the most. Am I in the wrong here? What do yall think?"