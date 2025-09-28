Indian techie gives up on Google job due to..., post goes viral, netizens say, ‘Need at least...’

An Indian techie shared how he was rejected multiple times while trying to secure a Product Manager role at Google India. While sending his application to Google, he applied to eight different positions for 3 to 4 months.

A job at Google, Microsoft, or any of the big tech firms is a dream job for engineers with a stable career, perks, and better opportunities. However, there is a dark side to it as well. An Indian techie shared how he was rejected multiple times while trying to secure a Product Manager role at Google India. The situation focused attention on the challenges faced in hiring engineers in the tech industry.

In a Reddit post, the techie explained how he was repeatedly rejected every time he attempted to get a job for a Google Product Manager role. He also mentioned that despite a strong profile and giving his 100 percent in securing the job, the company did not consider his profile. The techie, a Tier 1 MBA, Tier 2 engineering degree, and 100,000 YouTube subscribers. After all this, the techie was not successful in getting a Google Product Manager role.

While sending his application to Google, he applied to eight different positions for 3 to 4 months, making changes to his CV and cover letter for each application. Not just this, the man even prepared long mock-ups and strategy documents for every role and shared them directly with hiring managers, but was still rejected every time.

"Over the past 3 to 4 months, I have tried everything possible to get into Google (India), but nothing seems to work. I am a product manager working in FinTech with 4.5 years of experience. Tier 1 MBA, Tier 2 Engineering. I'm also a content creator with 100k YT subs. I only apply to the relevant PM openings. Must have applied to at least 8 jobs at Google," he wrote in the post.

"My CV is ATS optimised, and I attach a customised cover letter. I also made mockups and strategy documents relevant to those roles and sent them to the hiring managers, showing my initiative, passion, and skills. Must have sent 40 emails, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp messages. Either get no reverts or rejections. A couple of friends at Google also referred to me. But even that didn't help. What else needs to be done to get into Google? What am I doing wrong? Or is the competition that bad?” the techie wrote.

How netizens reacted?

Reddit users reacted with sympathy and shared dark realities about the tech job market. A user suggested, “Need at least 5 years of experience to be considered. It's literally mentioned in all their openings.”

A third said, “I recently referred to a friend who did an MBA in a tier 1 college and was working in Big 4. His CV got rejected in 1 hour. Sometimes luck matters more than you think.”