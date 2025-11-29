FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Indian student gives tour of Chinese university’s ‘5-Star’ cafeteria offering meals for Rs 250

In the short clip, Nigam gives a glimpse of Chinese food culture and addresses a common misconception that Chinese cuisine largely consists of insects or reptiles.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 12:03 AM IST

Indian student gives tour of Chinese university’s ‘5-Star’ cafeteria offering meals for Rs 250
A video shared by an Indian student studying in China has been widely circulating on the internet, offering a tour of her government university's canteen. 

The video, shared by Komal Nigam on Instagram on November 27, has gone viral on social media. 'Chinese Government University Canteen.'

In the short clip, Nigam gives a glimpse of Chinese food culture and addresses a common misconception that Chinese cuisine largely consists of insects or reptiles. “Many people think that you only get insects, reptiles, and other unusual animals here, but that is not true,” she says while giving a tour.

“The canteen has three floors, and each one has a completely different menu. The first floor mostly serves Chinese cuisine. The second floor is mixed. They have noodles, desserts, drinks, and beverages, and you’ll always find a crowd there. My personal favourite is the third floor because most of the Indian nationals eat there,” Nigam added.

She further shared that the building even houses a restaurant offering comparatively expensive meals. Nigam then showed the dishes she had ordered that day and said that she had paid only Rs 250 for the entire meal.

She also talked about in the video that tea and certain beverages are available to students free of cost.

 

 

Social media reactions

One user wrote, 'I miss Chinese food.' Another said, 'The Young Chinese generation is way better than the old generation.'

 

Also read: Aashiqui star Rahul Roy surprises Bihar wedding guests with heartwarming performance: 'Salute to him'

 

Also read: Aashiqui star Rahul Roy surprises Bihar wedding guests with heartwarming performance: 'Salute to him'
