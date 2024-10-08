Indian Railways to operate over 6000 special trains for festive season from THIS date: Check routes and other details

The Indian Railways has decided that it will run over 6,500 special trains this festive season

In good news for people planning to travel back home during the festive season, the Indian Railways has come up with a very special gift for them. The Indian Railways has decided that it will run over 6,500 special trains this festive season, covering major festivals like Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

These special services will be available from October 1 to November 30, benefiting over one crore passengers, according to a recent announcement by the Ministry of Railways on X (formerly Twitter).

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had previously stated that 5,975 special trains were confirmed for this year’s festival period, a significant increase from 4,429 trains operated during the 2023-24 festive season. The expansion comes in response to public demand for smoother travel during the busy holiday season.

Additionally, 12,500 special trains have been sanctioned for the 2024-25 period, with general coaches being added to 108 regular trains to further ease the travel rush.

The special train services aim to accommodate the high demand for travel as Durga Puja starts on October 9, Diwali is on October 31, and Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 7 and 8.