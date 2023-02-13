Lord Hanuman fined? Indian Railways serves notice to Lord Bajrang Bali over encroachment in Madhya Pradesh

Indian Railways serves notice to Lord Bajrang Bali over encroachment in Madhya Pradesh

After a recent notice, a lot of Lord Bajrang Bali devotees across Madhya Pradesh were left angered and outraged. This is because the Indian Railways decided to serve a notice, not to the priest of a temple, but to Lord Bajrang Bali himself!

The Indian Railway department has issued a notice to Lord Bajrang Bali in Madhya Pradesh, over “encroachment” on the Railway land in Sabalgarh town of the Morena district. The notice was quickly withdrawn after it kicked up an outrage.

According to media reports, the encroachment notice addressed to Bajrang Bali was issued by Indian Railways on February 8, saying that action will be taken against the deity if the encroachment on Railway land is not removed within seven days.

The notice stated that the encroacher – Lord Bajrang Bali, in this case – will have to pay the expense if Railway steps up to remove the encroachment on the land. The notice issued to the Hindu god kicked up a wave of outrage against the Railways.

The Railways notice went crazy viral on social media, with netizens left stunned over the mistake made by the organization. Many mocked the Indian Railways for making such a mistake, after which the notice was withdrawn by the organization.

As per Times Now reports, Jhansi Railway Division PRO said that the initial notice was served as a mistake. The PRO said, “Now, the new notice was served to the priest of the temple.”

The news reports said that earlier, the encroachment notice was addressed to "Bajrang Bali, Sabalgarh" by the senior section engineer of the Jhansi railway division, and the matter of dispute was a structure erected on the Sheopur-Gwalior broad-gauge line.

READ | Varanasi, Pune and 20 more ‘smart cities’ to be ready by March: What is Centre’s Smart Cities Mission?