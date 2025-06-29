The video has received over 8,00,000 views since being shared online. Many social media users have reacted positively to the initiative, praising the meals' convenience and quality.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation, in collaboration with Indian Railways, introduced affordable meals and snacks last year to cater to passengers, especially those in General Class Coaches. The economy meals, priced at Rs 15, offer a basic but filling option for budget travelers. A video showcasing the Rs 15 meal has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions.

The video, shared on X, features the 'Janata Khana,' which includes seven pooris, bhaji, and pickle, available for Rs 15. The initiative aims to provide passengers with a cheap and filling food option during their journeys. Additionally, a Rs 20 version of the meal is available, including a 300ml bottle of water.

The video has received over 8,00,000 views since being shared online. Many social media users have reacted positively to the initiative, praising the meals' convenience and quality.

social media reaction

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Looks good honestly in this price, should be available on every railway station," while another said, "Rs 15 meals on Indian Railways? Janata Khana is a game-changer! Affordable, tasty, and perfect for every traveler."

"This is very good - I have eaten janata meal before it is tasty and fills your stomach fully. Should be available on all routes though," said a third shared.

"I think it's pretty decent for the price. Anything more than that , it would actually need to be subsidized. You wouldn't get this much for 15 bucks at even the worst roadside stall," wrote another.

A seperate user also wished for the good quality as he wrote, "Hope the quality is ok."

However, a section of users also criticized and said, "One will prefer eating packed snacks or bring food cooked from home, than eating this trash Railway call as “food”. It would be better if they don’t provide food at all."

"There is no problem with the quantity of food in Indian Railways; the real problem is with the quality," said one user.