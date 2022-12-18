Railways imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on IRCTC contractor for charging Rs 5 extra on a water bottle (file photos)

Indian Railways news: The Ambala division of the Indian Railways has imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on a catering contractor for charging more than the MRP for a water bottle. The contractor had charged Rs 5 more than the actual cost of the water bottle, which is Rs 15.

Recently, a passenger shared a video on Twitter of being charged Rs 5 more for a water bottle. Taking cognizance of this, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has taken the action against the contractor.

What exactly happened?

On Thursday, the passenger was travelling from Chandigarh to Shahjahanpur on 12232 (Chandigarh-Lucknow) train. He bought a water bottle from a vendor who asked him for Rs 20 while the MRP of the bottle was Rs15.

After this, the passenger complained about this matter to the Railways. The train doesn’t have its own pantry car and replies on onboard vendors authorised by IRCTC. The fine has been imposed on Chandra Mauli Mishra, a licensed contractor with the IRCTC for the train number, officials from the commercial branch of the division told Hindustan Times.

