As Diwali approaches, railway stations are witnessing heavy crowds as people return to their homes for the festival. However, the Indian Railways has issued a strict warning to passengers: carrying firecrackers or sparklers on trains is prohibited. According to railway safety rules, transporting any kind of flammable items, such as firecrackers, is banned to protect passengers from potential risks.

If someone is caught carrying banned items, they could face serious consequences under Section 164 of the Railway Act. This could result in a fine of Rs 1,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

With firecrackers being sold at lower prices in some places, many may be tempted to bring them home for the festival. However, the Railways repeatedly urges travellers not to take this risk. Carrying these items could land you in big trouble.

Apart from firecrackers, other dangerous or harmful items are also prohibited on trains. These include gas stoves, cylinders, flammable chemicals, acids, smelly items, and wet skins. Such items not only pose fire risks but can also cause inconvenience to fellow passengers or damage the train.

To ensure a safe journey during this festive season, it is essential to follow these rules and avoid carrying banned items that could put lives at risk.