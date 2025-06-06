The shocking part unfolded when the coach attendant claimed that the TTE (Train Ticket Examiner) would not take any action if the passenger took his name.

A shocking incident has caught the internet's attention, sparking a wave of reaction. A video shows an Indian Railway coach attendant demanding extra payment for unreserved seats, prompting outrage among netizens for the illegal practice.

The viral clip exposes a practice in which railway staff, well coordinated with the ticket collectors (TTEs), illegally sell coach tickets to passengers without tickets.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @TweetAbhishekA, shows a passenger having a conversation with a passenger the coach attendant about the cost of sitting in the 3AC section without a ticket. To which, the attendant casually replies that the cost is Rs 2,500. Upon further questioning, the passenger asks if the seats will be available by morning, to which the attendant assures if anyone vacates, he will provide it to him.

The shocking part unfolded when the coach attendant claimed that the TTE (Train Ticket Examiner) would not take any action if the passenger took his name. Later, the passenger who recorded the entire incident pans the camera to show other travellers who were sitting there illegally after paying the amount to the coach attendant.



The passenger further revealed the attendant was Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,500 to allocate people the unreserved seats meant for the reserved. He concluded the video by saying he will report the incident to the authorities.

The video quickly went viral, garnering 80,000 views and mixed public reactions.

In response to the viral video, Indian Railways stated its official @RailwaySeva account, assuring that the necessary steps have been taken, and the concerned officer has been informed for further investigation.

