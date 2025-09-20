Indian photographer’s stunning 'black tiger' shot graces National Geographic’s October cover

SSC CGL big update: After 10000 complaints on feedback portal, SCC announces re-exam for affected students, scheduled for...
VIRAL
The photo was taken by Prasenjit Yadav, an Indian wildlife photographer and National Geographic Explorer.
The world rarely gets to see something as rare and magical as this, and India has just given us that moment. A photograph of the elusive black tiger from Odisha’s Similipal National Park will appear on the October 2025 cover of National Geographic, and people everywhere are celebrating.
The photo was taken by Prasenjit Yadav, an Indian wildlife photographer and National Geographic Explorer. His work has brought global attention to India’s black tiger, also called the pseudo-melanistic tiger. This rare tiger is found only in Similipal National Park.
Black tigers are not ordinary striped cats. Their unusual dark stripes come from a rare genetic mutation. Similipal is home to about 30 tigers, and nearly half have this unique colouring, making them truly extraordinary.
Capturing this iconic shot was not easy. Yadav spent over three months tracking the tiger, which often stayed hidden in the dense forest. His patience finally paid off with this remarkable photograph.
Very few Indian photographers have ever had their work featured on National Geographic’s cover. Yadav said, “Being out in the forests of Similipal as a National Geographic photographer and Explorer has been a true privilege.” He also praised the Odisha Forest Department for protecting these animals for future generations.
This milestone is a reminder of the rare beauty of India and the importance of protecting it.
