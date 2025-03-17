Sahil Gaba’s social media post has gone viral in which he shared his game-changing strategies to ace interviews related to coding. His employer Google has also responded to his post and netizens lauded his valuable tips and thanked him for giving a clear picture.

Sahil Gaba’s social media post has gone viral in which he shared his game-changing strategies to ace interviews related to coding. However, the social media post of the software engineer who is based in Seattle and works in Google has surprisingly drawn a reaction from his employer. Gaba has been employed in Google for four years. His post suggests that books, tutorials, or even online courses are not the most valuable resource to depend on while preparing for a coding interview. The techie then reveals that the interviewer is most important when seeking to crack the interview.

Gaba’s solution to crack coding interviews

“The best resource to crack any coding interview: The interviewer. Most candidates see interviewers as judges waiting to fail them. But the truth? They're actually your best resource during the interview,” he revealed in his post. He went on to explain that while giving the interview the candidates should ask clarifying questions at the beginning to look for valuable and subtle hints from the responses of interviewers. He advised job seekers to express their approach clearly, prompting interviewers to provide guidance and steer them towards the correct path.

Supporting his advice, Gaba shared his personal experience of his Amazon interview, in which he had to go through a challenging programming problem. But he said that he did not panic and shared two potential solutions for the same. He states that he managed to clear the stages by noting his interviewer's subtle cues, which were hints pointing to the correct approach.

“Always remember that interviewers are humans too. They're looking to have a fun conversation, not just evaluate your technical skills. But most people are so nervous in interviews that they forget to have fun. Be memorable and have fun! The best code you'll write in an interview isn't the one you prepared. It's the one you build together with your interviewer,” he finally said.

Social media reacts to Gaba’s post

His viral LinkedIn post attracted his employer, Google’s response who wrote, “Thanks for sharing awesome tips, Sahil.” His post attracted appreciation from social media users as well who thanked him for his insights and solution-worthy advice. A user said, “Thanks for sharing the interview tips. I am currently attending coding rounds but struggling to explain my approach and feeling tense. Now, I have a clearer picture.”

Another user said, “Engaging with the interviewer can turn the session into a problem-solving collaboration rather than just an evaluation.” Another one wrote, “Great insights! Candidates often overlook that interviews are a two-way conversation, not just an evaluation. Leveraging the interviewer's hints and feedback can make a huge difference!”