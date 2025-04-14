An Indian-origin tech startup founder in the US put a social media post praising one of his employees for working three nights in a row. He was widely called out for glorifying a toxic work culture.

An Indian-origin founder of a tech startup in the United States put a social media post praising one of his employees for working three nights in a row. He was widely called out for glorifying a toxic work culture. American millionaire entrepreneur Bryan Johnson and many others have slammed the founder for his post.

Kaushik's post

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Karun Kaushik -- a cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of San Francisco-based software company Delve -- shared a picture of himself with an employee who he said had pulled three consecutive all-nighters.

"When you step into the office and your founding AI engineer is on his third all-nighter. This team never stops shipping," he said.

Bryan Johnson reacts

Bryan Johnson, who is known for his anti-ageing experiments, listed out the health implications of staying up three nights. "3 all-nighters = impaired glucose metabolism, elevated cortisol, reduced BDNF, increased IL-6, shortened telomeres, cognitive decline, suppressed immunity, and cardiovascular strain. Shipping death," he wrote on X.

'Problematic culture'

Several others on social media also slammed Kaushik and the kind of work culture he was promoting.

"This team is never going to ship if people die from overwork. That's a problematic culture you have there," one user said.

"How is this something you're proud of," asked another.



Kaushik later tried to calm down the critics with another post. "We're revoking his git if he doesn't get >10h of sleep today," he said, apparently referring to the employee's GitHub account.