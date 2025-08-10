Indian-origin man in Canada wants to move back home after 18 months, here’s why

Recently, a Redditor expressed his regret, saying that he now wants to return to India.

A Reddit user, who had given up his Indian citizenship to take up Canadian citizenship, recently expressed his regret on social media, saying that he now wants to return to India. In a post titled "Canadian citizen, considering returning to India forever", the user, who took up Canadian citizenship a few months ago, expressed concern over the growing anti-India sentiment in Canada. "I took up Canadian citizenship about a year and a half ago and now I feel it was the biggest mistake of my life. I think the growing anti-India sentiment will only get worse," he wrote.

"So I am here to seek advice and hear from people who have OCI, or I know someone who has OCI and is back in India, living and working here. What kind of legal hurdles did they face and how difficult was it for them to find a job?" the Redditor asked.

The post received mixed reactions from social media users. While some shared their experiences, others cautioned immigrants about the work culture and infrastructure in India.

One user wrote, "I am a recent Canadian citizen from South India and have an OCI. I am coming back to India soon for some time to focus on better health and not because of anti-Indian issues. Personally, I have never experienced any racism. There was a Caucasian girl at my workplace who was behaving weirdly with me and making work even more difficult. I reported it to my manager and he fired her within two days and said we want you to stay in the company. He apologised to me for all that I had to go through. There are good people even today, there are good and bad people everywhere, I will not generalize. I love working in Canada and please don't generalise the 1% of people who are racially challenged and compare them to the whole of Canada."

"Corporate culture in India is toxic. People usually invest a good amount of money in the market and then come back and withdraw at 4% per annum. If you want to avoid the daily hassles, you can enjoy India while avoiding the daily hassles," another commented.

A third user wrote, "Brother, I saw your other posts. Keep up the good work mate. Things will get better. If you have worked in India, you know the work culture and how to navigate it. If not, it will be a tough job, so set your expectations. Remember the grass is always greener on the side that is fertilised with crap. It is important to manage your expectations. Save and invest for yourself and your future."

