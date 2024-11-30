Balasubramanian Chithambaram, a project engineer with 21 years of experience in Singapore, won the top prize in a lucky draw organised by Mustafa Jewellery

An Indian-origin man living in Singapore has suddenly become a millionaire after winning a grand prize of US$1 million (more than 8 crore INR) in a lucky draw. His win has brought immense joy to his wife and transformed a gold purchase made three months prior into a remarkable success story.

Balasubramanian Chithambaram, a project engineer with 21 years of experience in Singapore, won the top prize in a lucky draw organised by Mustafa Jewellery last Sunday, November 24, as per Asia One.

The lucky draw, which was part of the store's annual event, took place at the Civil Service Club @ Tessensohn. Customers who spent a minimum of S$250 at the jewellery store were eligible to participate. Chithambaram had spent S$6,000 on gold chains for his wife during his visit to the store in Little India.

Chithambaram, visibly emotional during a video call after receiving the news, expressed both disbelief and gratitude. “Today marks my father’s fourth death anniversary. It’s a blessing,” he shared. He mentioned plans to inform his mother about the win and intends to donate a portion of his prize to the community as a gesture of appreciation for his years of work in Singapore.

The event was not only focused on the grand prize, as several other customers also took home prizes of USD 5,000, which were awarded through the store's monthly draws.

Chithambaram’s experience is not unique; it echoes a previous incident in April 2023, when a man from Klang, Malaysia, won RM3 million (S$900,000) after following his wife's advice.

The man, known as Cheng, was a frequent lottery player but discovered that his usual numbers were sold out in January. Acting on his wife's suggestion, he decided to purchase a Big Sweep ticket, which ultimately resulted in his substantial win.

“It turns out, listening to my wife helped me to win!” Cheng shared with Sin Chew Daily. He plans to invest a portion of his winnings in his children's future and has entrusted his wife with managing the remaining funds.