Indian-origin driver becomes 'crorepati' overnight in Dubai, wins lottery worth Rs 33 crore: Know his story

This is the tale of 31-year-old driver named Ajay Ogula from Dubai who became millionaire overnight and won lottery worth Rs 33 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

On social media, there are numerous accounts of fortunate people who experienced sudden changes. In one such case, a driver of Indian descent experienced a dramatic overnight change in his life when he became millionaire. This is the tale of 31-year-old driver named Ajay Ogula from Dubai who became millionaire overnight. He reportedly won a prize worth 33 crores in the Emirates Draw, according to media reports.

After winning such a significant sum, Ajay expressed his shock by saying, "I still cannot believe that I have won the jackpot." He stated that he would use this money to establish a charitable trust in order to assist his hometown and nearby villages in meeting their most basic needs.

Ajay Ogula, who is originally from a village in South India, arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) four years ago in search of employment, according to Khaleej Times. Ajay is currently employed by a jewelery company as a driver. Each month, he receives 3,200 dirhams (Rs 72,000). and he  is now a millionaire.

Ajay claimed that his mother and siblings did not accept his story when he told them he had become a millionaire back in India, Aaj Tak reported. His happiness, however, knew no bounds once he regained confidence following the media's report. Ajay claims to have purchased his first lottery ticket. He only wants to give it a shot. His chances of winning the prize were far from certain.

When the reward was presented in such a scenario, he found it hard to believe. A lottery for the 15 million dirhams (more than 33 crore 70 lakh rupees) EASY6 Grand Prize was held. Ajay claimed that he believed he would have won less money, but when he read the message he could not believe. He found it hard to believe he had won such a sizable sum.

READ | Viral video: Man holds tail of massive crocodile, internet is furious

 

