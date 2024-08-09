Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

NASA is exploring alternative options, including using SpaceX, to safely return astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the ISS after Boeing Starliner issues delayed their mission.

NASA is grappling with a significant crisis as astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore find themselves stranded on the International Space Station (ISS). Originally scheduled for an 8-day mission, their return has been indefinitely delayed due to critical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. This predicament has prompted NASA to explore alternative methods to bring the astronauts back to Earth.

On Wednesday, NASA announced that it is examining various options to ensure the safe return of its astronauts. One proposed solution is to extend their stay until 2025, with the possibility of using SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, as a contingency plan. This move underscores the intense rivalry between Boeing and SpaceX in the commercial space sector.

At a press conference, Kenneth Bowersox, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Space Operations, addressed the challenges of retrieving the astronauts and discussed potential solutions. He emphasized that relying solely on the Starliner for their return may not be feasible. “We have the option to bring them back on another vehicle,” Bowersox stated. Williams and Wilmore, who were launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner, have now been in space for over two months.

Their extended stay, while providing additional support to the Expedition 71 crew, is rapidly depleting the ISS's resources. Initially, NASA was hesitant to consider alternative return options. However, officials are now openly discussing the possibility of utilizing a different spacecraft to bring the astronauts home. Despite these discussions, a consensus on the best course of action has yet to be reached.

Collaboration with SpaceX

Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, highlighted the agency’s collaboration with SpaceX to prepare for the astronauts' potential return on Crew 9. "We have been working with SpaceX to ensure that they are ready to respond on Crew 9... returning Butch and Suni on Crew 9 if we need that,” he explained.

This plan would involve selecting only two of the four astronauts initially assigned to the Crew 9 mission and adding additional spacesuits for Wilmore and Williams. NASA announced on Tuesday that the SpaceX Crew 9 mission launch has been postponed from mid-August to September 25th, 2024.

Extended stay until 2025?

Stich detailed plans for the astronauts' return, stating, "We have set up the Dragon for Crew 9 to have flexibility, to have only two passengers fly up on that flight and then we can return four crew members in February 2025. Butch and Suni would remain on station as part of that increment and return home with them on Crew 9.”

However, a final decision has not yet been made, and officials have indicated it could take a week or more to reach a conclusion. Using a SpaceX craft for the astronauts' return would mark a significant setback for Boeing, which has faced numerous challenges in competing with SpaceX and was hopeful for the success of its latest mission.

Upon its arrival at the ISS, the Starliner encountered several technical problems, including leaks in its propulsion system and thrusters shutting down. "Our prime option is to return Butch and Suni on Starliner,” Stich noted. “However, we have done the requisite planning to make sure we have other options open.”

The ongoing issues with the Starliner and the potential reliance on SpaceX highlight the complexities and challenges in modern space exploration and the critical need for reliable spacecraft to ensure the safety of astronauts.

